Forecast updated on Monday, April 18, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We had another lovely, sunny, April day across all of Delmarva, and more sunshine is on the way with a warming trend later in the week. The dry air and gusty winds led to a red flag warning for high fire danger today. This will continue tomorrow but it will not be as windy.
High pressure across the Southern U.S. Will bring more dry west winds to the area through tomorrow. A SW wind flow will bring warmer air Thursday and Friday with a cold front bringing rain later Saturday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool Light winds. Low 41-42°. Wind: NW 1-7 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. Low humidity and breezy PM. High 70°. Wind: W 7-16 mph. Beaches will stay near 70° in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Clear and not as cool. Wind: SE 4-9 mph. Low 50°.
Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High 82°. Wind: W 3-10 mph. Beaches will nudge 79 degrees then fall to around 60° in the afternoon.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be clear and quite cool with light winds. Look for lows near 41 degrees at sunrise.
Wednesday will bring more sunshine, and it will turn breezy with winds gusting to 18 mph. Afternoon temps. will nudge 70 degrees in most spots. There will still be an elevated fire danger Wednesday. The air will stay dry and comfortable all day with a westerly wind flow.
Thursday will be sunny and it will be notably warmer with winds from the west at 66-11 mph PM. Afternoon temps. will nudge 82 degrees in most spots. It will turn more humid Thursday night with lows near 60 early Friday.
In the long range: Warmer and more humid weather will arrive Friday with sunshine and a westerly breeze. Look for PM temps. in the mid 80's Friday afternoon. Saturday will turn more humid with temps. near 78 degrees, and a cool front will bring rain and thundershowers Saturday afternoon and into the night.
Sunday will bring clearing skies with showers ending early. Sunday PM temps. will be around 67°. Look for cooler weather with sunshine behind a cold front Monday, with afternoon temps. only reaching to around 60°. Tuesday looks cool and dry with temps. In the mid 60's PM.
The average low for mid-March is 48°, with a high temp. of 67°.