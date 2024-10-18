Forecast updated on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 3:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 39-41°. Wind: N 6-14 mph.
Saturday: Mainly clear, breezy and dry. High 70°. Wind: NE 5-11 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear and chilly. Low 42°. Wind: N 0-3 mph.
Sunday: Mainly clear, and milder PM. High 74-75°. Wind: N 0-7 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be chilly again with mainly clear skies and a bright full Moon. A light north wind will continue with lows near 42-43 degrees by sunrise.
Saturday will be sunny, and winds will remain gusty around a low pressure center in the Atlantic. Look for winds near 12 mph at times near open water. It will stay dry with very low humidity. Look for afternoon temps. to moderate some to near 70°. Winds will be from the Northeast at 5-10 mph. Saturday night will be chilly with clear skies and a north wind at 5-11 mph. Look for temperatures near 43° by sunrise. Saturday night will be chilly with clear skies and a very ligh north wind at 0-3 mph. Look for temperatures near 43° by sunrise.
Sunday will be sunny as well, and it will be milder with temps. reaching the mid 70's by mid-afternoon. The winds will be light from the north at under 6 mph. It will stay dry with very low humidity. Sunday night will be chilly with clear skies and a light wind. Look for temperatures near 44-46° by sunrise.
In the long-range: It will stay clear and dry through Thursday with temperatures moderating slowly by Sunday. Morning lows will be in the upper 30's to near 40 degrees Thursday and Friday then moderate to the mid 40's by Sunday morning.
High temps. will warm to the mid 70's Monday through Wednesday. It will be mainly clear and dry, and no rain is expected over the next 7 days. Moderate drought conditions cover most of Delmarva and the drought will worsen. A cool front will bring cooler air back by Thursday with high temps. back to near 70 and high temps. will cool to the mid 60's by Friday. Morning low temps. will be in the low 50's Wednesday and Thursday mornings, the mid 40's again by Friday.
The average high for mid-October is 68 degrees with an average low of 47 degrees.