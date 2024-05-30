Forecast updated on Thursday, 30 May 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Cool and dry air will linger through Friday and into the weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cooler. Low 51-52°. Wind: N 4-11 mph.
Friday: Sunny and very pleasant. Unusually low humidity. High 74-76°. Wind: N 6-12 mph. Beaches near 72°.
Friday Night: Clear and cooler. Low 53°. Wind: N 2-7 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. High 78-80°. Wind: N 4-9 mph. Beaches near 74°.
Forecast Discussion:
A cool front will bring some showers and thunderstorms to the area this evening. Skies will clear late as cooler and drier air arrives and lows will dip into the mid 50's by daybreak. Look for low temps. near 60° by sunrise.
Friday will be sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Afternoon temps. will be near 74°. Look for fair skies and lows near 53° by daybreak Saturday.
Saturday will be sunny and pleasant. It will remain dry, with low humidity, as a dry Canadian air mass settles over the Eastern Seaboard. Afternoon temps. will be near 78-80°. Look for fair skies and lows near 60° by daybreak Sunday.
In the long-range: Sunday looks partly sunny, and it will be a little more humid. There might be some spotty showers toward evening. Look for highs near 81° and it will be very breezy Sunday afternoon. We will see high temps. in the low 80's from Monday through Thursday with some thundershowers about Thursday afternoon and evening.
The average low for late May is 57° and the high is 78°.