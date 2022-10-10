Forecast updated on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Clear and quite cool. Low 43°. Wind: W 2-6 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High 72°. Wind: Light and variable. Beaches 67° with winds SE 3-7 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear, and cool. Low 47°. Wind: S 0-4 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 72-74°. Beaches 68°. Wind: S 6-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion
Skies will be clear tonight with lows near 43 degrees as a Canadian high pressure system moves into the area. Winds will be light and it will be warmer near the Chesapeake Bay.
Tuesday will be clear and dry with temps. warming t around 72 around 3 PM. Winds will be light and variable as the high pressure center moves over Delmarva. A weak sea breeze will turn the winds to the SE on the beaches with temps. on the coast near 68 degrees. Winds will turn back to the south at under 5 mph Tuesday night.
Wednesday will be mild with a south breeze developing at 8-12 mph by afternoon. Clouds will increase some Wednesday but it will be a mainly sunny day. It will turn cloudy in the evening with some spotty showers ahead of a cold front. Look for afternoon highest temps. to be around 72-73° Wednesday.
In the long range, look for showers late Wednesday and into Thursday as a cold front passes through the area. Rainfall will be around 0.25 inches Thursday with afternoon temps. around 73 degrees. Skies will clear on Friday and it will be cooler with temps. near 68. Saturday and Sunday look sunny and dry with temps. from 68-70 in the afternoon hours while the mornings will be in the mid to upper 40's. Clouds will increase Monday with temps. near 67 in the afternoon hours.
The average high for today is 70 degrees with an average low of 50 degrees.