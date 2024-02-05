Forecast updated on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 3:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A chilly air mass will remain over the area through Wednesday as high pressure builds in from thew west. Northerly winds will bring chilly air to the area and it will be cooler Tuesday across the area. Skies will be clear with very good visibility.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clearing and colder. Low 28°. Wind: N 2-7 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly clear, breezy, and chilly. High 42-44°. Wind: NE 8-17 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and cold. Low 29°. Wind: N 4-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly clear, breezy, and chilly. High 44°. Wind: NE 7-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
The skies will be clear tonight and it will be cold with lows around 28-30 degrees by daybreak. The winds will be from the north and it will be breezy in open areas.
Tuesday looks mostly clear and it will be colder behind a weak front. A high pressure system will build to our west and bring us a northerly breeze at 10-17 mph in the afternoon as temps. reach 42-44 degrees. This is just a tad below the average high of 46. It will be cold Tuesday night with lows in the upper 20's.
Wednesday will also be mostly clear with winds diminishing somewhat. Afternoon temperatures will reach the only mid 40's with great visibility. It will be cold again Wednesday night with lows in the upper 20's.
In the long range: A dry and sunny weather pattern will linger though Friday and it will stay be milder by Thursday and Friday. Clouds will increase Saturday with very mild air returning as high temps. pass 60 degrees. Clouds with some light showers are possible Sunday but it will stay quite mild with temps. In the upper 50's. Monday will be cooler but still well above the average for this time of year. Look for temps. Monday afternoon in the low to mid 50's after lows near 41°.
The average low for early February is 28°, with a high temp. of 47°.