Forecast updated on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 5:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clearing, windy and much colder. Low 31-33°. Wind: NW 8-16 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, windy and colder. High 45°. Winds: NW 12-23+ mph.
Thursday Night: Clear and cold. Winds becoming calm. Low 24°. Wind: NW 0-6 mph.
Friday: Sunny, breezy and not as cold. High 52°. Winds: S 6-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will clear tonight with a NW wind at 8-16 mph. Look for falling temperatures and overnight lows near 32-33° by daybreak. Meteorological Winter begins at Midnight.
Thursday will be colder and windy with temps. only in the mid 40's. Look for clear to partly cloudy skies with winds gusting to 25+ mph. Wind advisories will likely be posted for area waters. A Gale Warning continues tonight in the Atlantic waters. It will be quite cold Thursday night with lows near 24° by sunrise Friday. Winds will diminish Thursday night with clear skies as a Canadian high pressure system passes right over Delmarva.
Friday will be very chilly but winds will turn back to the south with temps. reaching the low 50's. Look for clear to partly cloudy skies through the day but clouds will increase Friday night as a weak cool front approaches.
In the long range, clouds and more showers are likely on Saturday as another cold front arrives, but it will be a mild day, with temps. near 63°. Winds will be gusty from the south Saturday then turn to the SW Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks dry and cooler with temps. near 50° in the afternoon behind the cold front. More rain will arrive late Monday into Tuesday with temps. mainly in the mid 50's.
The average low for late November is 35°, with a high temp. of 54°.