Forecast updated on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 3:23 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cool front is bringing drier and cooler air to Delmarva this evening and we can expect sunshine Wednesday and Thursday as a weak high pressure system moves across the area.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clearing and cooler. Low 47° Wind: Light.
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. Less humid. High 72-73°. Wind: NW 3-10 mph. Cooler beaches PM with winds NE 5-11 mph and temps. near 58°.
Wednesday Night: Clear and cool. Low 48° Wind: S 1-6 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High 78°. Wind: SW 4-10 mph. Cooler beaches PM with winds SE 5-8 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will clear tonight with a drier air mass arriving behind a weak cool front. Look for lows near 47 degrees by daybreak with a light north wind.
Wednesday looks sunny, and it will be pleasant with low humidity. Afternoon temps. near 72-73° are expected with light winds. The coast will see an onshore northeast wind at 6-10 mph, with temps. near 60 degrees during the afternoon.
Wednesday night will be clear and cool with lows near 48-50 degrees, but it will be a little warmer on the beaches.
Thursday looks sunny with a weak high pressure system overhead. Winds will be light from the SW with afternoon temps. in the upper 70's, with low humidity. We may see a few high thin cirrus clouds in the afternoon and evening.
In the long range: It will turn warmer and more humid Friday and Saturday with temps. climbing to the low/mid 80's. Showers and a few thundershowers are possible Saturday with widely scattered showers Sunday. Temps. will be in the mid 70's Sunday, and Monday looks dry and sunny, with temps. near 74 degrees in the afternoon.
The average low for early May is 51°, with a high temp. of 73°.