Forecast updated on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Clouds and showers will taper off as a low pressure center to our south weakens and moves away from the area. Warmer weather with sunshine is on the way tomorrow and Thursday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid, with showers about. Any rainfall will be light. Low 55-57° Wind: NE 6-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy early then partly sunny. High 72-73°. Wind: NE 7-16 mph. Cooler beaches with winds NE 11-18 mph and temps. near 65°.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy and humid. Patchy fog possible. Low 59-60° Wind: NE 1-7 mph.
Thursday: Mainly sunny and warmer. High 78°. Wind: NE 4-10 mph. Cooler beaches with winds NE 8-14 mph and temps. near 65°.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for mostly cloudy skies with spotty drizzle tonight with lows in the mid 50's by daybreak. It will be humid but rainfall in most areas will be under 0.10 inches. Higher amounts are possible under some passing heavy showers south. Winds will be from the northeast and it will be breezy on the coast.
Wednesday will turn partly sunny, and the winds will stay from the northeast. There may be some showers about still as the low-pressure system moves into the Atlantic and weakens. Rainfall will be very light and many spots may just see some drizzle.
Afternoon temps. will nudge 72 degrees, with NE winds. The onshore wind flow will keep the beaches in the mid 60's with east to northeast winds at 9-16 mph.
Skies will clear Thursday with sunshine and much warmer weather. Look for afternoon temps. Near 78 degrees with a light NE wind. An onshore wind flow will keep the beaches in the mid 60's with east winds at 6-12 mph. Meteorological summer begins at Midnight Thursday.
In the long range: Friday looks balmy and humid with afternoon temps. around 82 degrees, but it will cool down slightly Saturday and Sunday with high temps. in the upper 70's Saturday but dropping to the low 70's Sunday. Monday and Tuesday look warmer with dry weather and temps. near 80 degrees.
The average low for late May is 58°, with a high temp. of 78°.