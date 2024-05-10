Forecast updated on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Temperatures were very cool across Delmarva today as an onshore wind flow increased. Less humid air will arrive later tonight as another cool front arrives from the west and we should see clearing skies late. If we clear in time the Northern Lights may be visible!
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Showers likely then clearing late. Cool and breezy. Low 47-49°. Beaches 53°. Wind: NE 7-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, and not as humid. High 65°. Beaches 60°. Wind: N 1-7 mph. Winds on the coast NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday Night: Cloudy, with showers likely later. Low 48-50°. Beaches 53°. Wind: SE 5-13 mph.
Sunday: Mainly cloudy with some showers likely, especially early. Breezy PM with some clearing by late afternoon. High 65°. Beaches 60°. Wind: NW 7-15 mph. Winds on the coast N 10-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be mostly cloudy early tonight but skies will clear late. The Aurora Borealis may be visible late as skies clear due to a severe geomagnetic storm. It will be quite cool by daybreak with lows near 47-48°. Winds will be from the NE at 7-14 mph.
Saturday will be dry and partly sunny with lower humidity. The temperatures will reach 63-65° in the afternoon with a NW/NE breeze developing. It will turn cloudy Saturday night with scattered showers returning and lows near 48-50 degrees by daybreak Sunday.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with some rain around, especially early in the day. The temperatures will reach 65-66° in the afternoon with a northwest wind at 8-17 mph. It will turn partly cloudy Sunday night with lows near 47 degrees by daybreak Monday.
In the long-range: Sunshine returns on Monday and PM temps. will be near the average of 73 degrees. Tuesday/Wednesday highest temps. will be near 75°. Showers will return later Tuesday into Wednesday with more humidity in the air. Thursday and Friday look mild and sunny, and the high temps. will reach the mid 70's Thursday and Friday afternoons.
The average low for early May is 52° and the high is 73°.