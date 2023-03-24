Forecast updated on Friday, March 24 2023, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Look for passing showers tonight and early Saturday, but rainfall will generally be under 0.25 inches. A warm front will bring milder weather and clearing skies Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks dry and pleasant as a westerly wind develops, but a cool front will bring temperatures down some on Monday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and chilly. Passing showers about. Low 43°. Winds: E 7-16 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with occasional light rain likely early. Slow clearing, and warmer PM. High 67-69° inland, but near 55° on the coast. Wind: SE/S 9-18 mph.
Saturday Night: Fair skies and mild. Low 50-51°. Winds: SW 8-14 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. High 67-69° inland, and near 65° on the coast. Wind: SW/W 8-13 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be cloudy and quite cool with a NE breeze all night. We will see more showers with rainfall generally under .25 inches. Look for lows in the mid 40's with an east wind at 8-16 mph.
Saturday will start chilly with showers at times as a warm front passes. The skies will clear slowly in the afternoon and it will turn much warmer as the warm front passes and winds turn to the South at 10-18 mph. The temps. will warm ti the upper 60's by late afternoon but it will be cooler on the beaches.
Sunday will be the better day of the weekend by far, with sunshine and mild temperatures. Winds will be light from the west as a weak high pressure system passes to our south. Afternoon temperatures should reach the mid/upper 60's in most areas. Afternoon winds will gust to 17 mph.
In the longer range: Monday looks partly cloudy with temps. in the low 60's. Tuesday looks cool, with clouds and the temperatures will be near 57° in the afternoon. Rain is likely at times on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Showers may linger into Wednesday but Wednesday afternoon looks sunny and dry with temps. near 56°. Thursday looks cool and dry, but rain returns Friday, with temps. In the low 60's PM.
The average low for mid-March is 37°, with a high temp. of 57°.