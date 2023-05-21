DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Lingering showers on the Lower Eastern Shore early, then becoming mostly sunny. Winds from the NW at 10 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday night: Clear skies with light winds. Some patchy fog is possible around sunrise. Lows in the mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a little cooler. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70°F.
Saturday: Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 75°F. Normal low: 55°F.
As expected, a line of light to moderate showers, with a few embedded downpours cross Delmarva overnight, bringing welcome rainfall to much of the peninsula.
The rain accompanied a cold front, which will clear out to sea during the morning.
In the wake of the front, high pressure will build into the Mid-Atlantic, and all of Delmarva will be basking of comfortable sunshine by early Sunday afternoon.
The high will stick around for a while. The week ahead is expected to be dry and mostly sunny. The only exception may be Tuesday, when a weak cold front will try to swing across Delmarva, but we're not optimistic it'll make it far enough south to have any significant effects beyond some increased cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures.
Otherwise, temperatures should be close to normal all week, maybe a little cooler on Thursday and Friday.
Long-range guidance is suggesting a coastal low could pass by Delmarva next Saturday, which would be unfortunate to again have rain on a Saturday, but models do not agree at this point, so confidence is very low. Watch this space for updates this week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly above normal and precipitation near or slightly above normal for May 22-June 3.