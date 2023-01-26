DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy early, then mostly clear after midnight. Not as breezy. Lows in the low 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny early, then increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Chance of showers early, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent, mainly before sunrise.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Some wintry mix possible on the Midshore and in Delaware. Chilly, with highs in the low to mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
We've had a lot of ups and downs over the past few weeks on Delmarva, with rounds of rain punctuated by sunshine. One of the over-arching themes, though, has been unseasonably mild temperatures that have precluded any chances of winter weather on Delmarva.
We're not likely to see any big changes in that trend over the next seven days.
High pressure will build into the Mid-Atlantic from the south on Thursday night, which will allow skies to clear early Friday morning, and allow winds to relax a little bit.
High pressure remains in charge on Friday into Saturday, with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures on Friday will be near normal (a rarity so far this year) in the mid 40s, but by Saturday, as winds shift to a more southerly direction while the high slowly slides to the east, temperatures will rise back into the low 50s.
A bit of stationary boundary will set up from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Hampton Roads region, and several disturbances will track along this boundary next week.
The first one will approach Delmarva late Sunday, bringing a chance of showers, mainly overnight into Monday morning. There won't be significant cold air, though, so temperatures will stay well above freezing, so any winter weather chances are very low.
We'll get a brief break late Monday into Tuesday, when more seasonable temperatures in the 40s will make it feel like the end of January ahead of the next disturbance which will bring some rain chances on Wednesday. There will be more cold air over Delmarva ahead of this disturbance, so some wintry mix over the Midshore and Delaware could be in the cards. Watch this space for updates.
Then in the long-term outlook, temperatures for the first days of February are likely to be near, or slightly below normal, with rain chances slightly above normal.