Forecast updated on Tuesday, 6 August 2024, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We should see some more clouds with some thunderstorms around Wednesday as a weak cool front approaches the area. Showers are likely into Friday as a cool front stalls over the area and some heavier downpours are possible. The remains of Tropical Storm Debby will merge with this cool front Friday night and winds will increase some as the low pressure system that was Debby approaches the area Thursday and Friday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair early, then clouds with showers after 3 AM. Low 73°. Wind: S 7-14 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, and not as warm. Passing showers and some thundery downpours likely. High 83°. Wind: S 9-14 mph. Beaches reach 80° then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 78°.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with passing showers likely. Warm and muggy. Low 71°. Wind: E 2-8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, and not as hot. Occasional showers and some thundery downpours likely. High 79-81°. Wind: SE 10-18 mph. Beaches reach 76°.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for increasing clouds tonight across the region. Some showers will begin to develop late tonight along a cool front with some spots seeing a real downpour. Expect low temps. in the low-mid 70's by daybreak with a light south wind under 12 mph. Winds may be higher near open water though and especially on the Chesapeake Bay.
Wednesday will not be as hot as clouds increase and a weak cool front stalls over the area. Numerous showers and some thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening hours. We will see south winds at 7-13 mph. The temperatures will reach the low to mid 80's inland with the coast seeing temps. in the mid 70's. The remains of Debby will stay well to our south, but it will turn our winds more to the SE by Thursday. This will bring the temps. down even more with showers and some thunderstorms more likely.
Thursday looks mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms across the area. Occasional heavy downpours are likely with rainfall of over an inch likely in many spots. Winds will turn to the East as a summer cool front sags southward over the area and temperatures will only reach the upper 70's to around 80 degrees. Beaches will see an onshore flow and stay in the mid 70's all day. Total rainfall from Wednesday through early Saturday will be 1-2.5 inches across the area. A few spots may see more.
In the long-range: Friday through early Saturday look cloudy and muggy with periods of rain and thunder as the remains of Debby merge with a cool front over the area. Total rainfall for the entire period may exceed 2 inches. We should see sunshine, along with cooler and less humid air behind a cool front later Saturday into Monday. Look for high temps. in the low/mid 80's with low temps. dropping to the mid 60's Sunday and on Monday. It will turn noticeably less humid Sunday and Monday.
The average low for early August is 68° and the high is 86°.