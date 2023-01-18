Forecast updated on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with clouds lowering late. Low 37-39°. Winds: N 0-5 mph.
Thursday: Mild and breezy. Rain likely at times PM. Rainfall from 0.30” south to .5” northern Delmarva. High 58-60°. Winds: S 6-14 mph.
Thursday Night: Slow clearing and cool. Low 44°. Winds: SW 8-14 mph.
Friday: Mainly sunny, cool and windy. High 52-54°. Winds: W/NW 12-24 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will lower later tonight as a new storm system approaches Delmarva. This system will bring rain Thursday afternoon, and rain amounts will be higher than the weak system on Tuesday. Look for temps. to drop to near 37° before sunrise.
Thursday looks cloudy and mild, as a cold front approaches the area. It will be mild, with temps. near 57-60 degrees and rainfall will range from around a half an inch north of Dover, to around a 0.3 inches across Wicomico and Worcester Counties and into the Virginia Eastern Shore. Winds will be from the south ahead of the front at 6-14 mph.
Friday will bring some sunshine behind a cold front, with a gusty west wind developing. Temps. will reach the low 50's, with winds gusting to over 24 mph in the afternoon as a strong low pressure moves across the Great Lakes, and into Canada. It will be colder Friday night with a NW breeze and lows near 32 degrees by sunrise Saturday.
In the longer range: Saturday will be cool and sunny with temps. dropping back to a high around 45°. Clouds and rain will return on Sunday with a good soaking of over .25 inches likely. High temps. will climb into the low 50's Sunday. Monday and Tuesday should be dry and we will see temps. around 50° in the mid afternoon. Rain will likely return early Wednesday with winds increasing and temps. Near 48° PM.
The average low for mid January is 28°, with a high temp. of 45°.