Forecast updated on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Increasing clouds and not as cold. Low 37-39° . Wind: SE 1-6 mph.
Tuesday: Showers about PM. Milder with a south breeze PM. High 61°. Winds: S 7-14 mph.
Tuesday Night: Rain likely, and very mild. Rainfall from 0.4 to .7 inches. Winds: S 8-12 mph. Low 53°.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and very mild. Breezy in open areas. High 63°. Winds: SW 6-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will increase late tonight as a warm front approaches from the SW. It will not be as cold with lows near 38-40° by sunrise.
Showers will move into the area around midday Tuesday but they will be quite light until evening when a more widespread rain event arrives. The rain will taper off by Wednesday morning but we can expect a good soaking. Look for about .40 to 0.7 inches of rain from midday Tuesday through daybreak Wednesday. Afternoon temps. will warm to the low 60's Tuesday afternoon with a south breeze as the warm front moves through the area.
Skies will clear some Wednesday, but it will stay mostly cloudy. It will be mild, with the warm front to our north and we can expect a SW wind at 10-14 mph in the afternoon. Look for temps. to reach the low to mid 60's Wednesday afternoon. We might see some spotty showers about Wednesday but no significant rainfall seems likely.
Clouds will linger into the weekend with temps. in the upper 40's and more rain is possible Sunday. Some clearing is expected Monday with temps. near 52 in the afternoon. The longer range forecast is rather uncertain today and the timing of the rain events may also change.
The average low for early December is 33°, with a high temp. of 53°.