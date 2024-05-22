Forecast updated on Wednesday, 22 May, 2024, at 4:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Temperatures were warmer across Delmarva today, and it will was balmy in the afternoon as temperatures reached the mid 80's. Scattered thundershowers will develop as a weak cool front approaches on Thursday, and a few spots may see a stronger thunderstorm pass by.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair to partly cloudy, and mild. Turning more humid. Low 65°. Beaches 60°. Wind: S 1-6 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, and humid. Occasional showers and a few thunderstorms are likely through the day. High 83°. Beaches 72°. Wind: SW 6-12 mph. Winds on the coast S at 7-13 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, and humid. A few passing thundershowers around early. Low 66°. Beaches 60°. Wind: Light and variable.
Friday: Mostly sunny, and not as humid PM. High 83°. Beaches 79°. Wind: W/NW 4-11 mph. Winds on the coast Variable at 6-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will become partly cloudy tonight, with a light south wind. We can expect low temps. near 65° by sunrise. Look for more humidity with mostly cloudy skies by daybreak.
Thursday will be warm and humid, with showers and thundershowers around all day. The rain may start in some areas by 11 AM or before. Winds will be light from the SW at 6-12 mph. Look for high temps. near 83° inland and even the beaches will reach the 70's by midday. Thundershowers will probably linger well into the evening Thursday.
Friday looks mainly sunny and it will turn a little less humid by afternoon. Winds will turn to the west then NW behind a weak cool front by afternoon but there might be a spotty shower around. Look for high temps. near 83° inland with a W/NW wind at 4-11 mph. The coastal beaches will see a weak sea breeze but may reach 79° briefly around midday before temps. drop into the 60's as winds turn to the NE.
In the long-range: Thundershowers will return Saturday and Saturday night with mostly cloudy skies. Look for temps. near 79 Saturday with a south wind at 8-17 mph. Sunday looks mainly dry with sunshine and temps. near 82°. An isolated shower is possible Sunday afternoon.
Monday will be a little warmer with highest temps. around 81° but we will see some thundershowers later in the day and into the evening. Showers may linger into Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and high temps. around 78°.
The average low for early May is 55° and the high is 76°.