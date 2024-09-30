DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon. Winds from the northeast at 10 mph could gust to 20 mph at times. Highs in the mid 70s, with low 70s at the beach. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Breezy, with northeast winds gusting to 25 mph at times. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a lingering shower. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 75°F. Normal low: 55°F.
Good Monday morning!
We continue to deal with the remnants of Hurricane "Helene" across much of the Mid-Atlantic as we start off the work week.
As the remnant low slowly makes its way to the east and out to sea, it will keep mostly cloudy skies over Delmarva, with a gusty northeast breeze which will combine to keep temperatures cool, mostly in the mod 70s.
While no day will be a washout, expect on-and-off scattered showers Monday through early Wednesday. A few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, but widespread thunderstorms are not expected.
After the remnant low heads out to sea, skies will become a mix of clouds and sun for Wednesday through Friday. A weak secondary low to the south, and a passing cold front to the north will combine to keep some clouds around, although rain doesn't look too likely. Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s for the most part.
Then high pressure builds in for the first weekend of October, with sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the mid 70s during the day, and mid 50s at night.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for October 7 - October 13.
In the Tropics:
Tropical Storm "Issac" is expected to remain well out to sea. It is not a threat to Delmarva.
Tropical Depression "Joyce" is expected to remain well out to sea. It is not a threat to Delmarva.
A tropical wave south of the Cape Verde Islands has a medium, 60 percent chance of development. It is not an immediate threat to Delmarva, but we'll keep our eyes on it.
Of greater concern is a cluster of tropical thunderstorms in the western Caribbean that have a medium, 50 percent chance of development. It is also not an immediate threat to Delmarva, but we'll watch it.
The next name on the Atlantic tropical storm list is "Kirk."
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.