Forecast updated on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 3:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: The week ahead looks cloudy and at times wet as a slow moving storm system moves eastward and off the coast. A strong low will develop with gusty winds and rain Wednesday but rain is likely tonight and Tuesday over the northern third of Delmarva. Clouds will linger behind this system Thursday and Friday with gusty winds bringing cooler air to the area.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly cloudy with spotty showers about. Low 47°. Wind: NE 4-12 mph.
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers. Showers more likely with some downpours over the northern half of Delmarva, mainly north of a Dover to Easton line. High 58-59°. Beaches 50°. Wind: E 6-14 mph.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy with showers about. Low 48°. Wind: NE 2-9 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and milder, with showers and some heavier thundershowers mainly PM. High 63°. Beaches 58°. Wind: S 7-16 mph. Wind on the beaches 12-20 mph. Rainfall may exceed 1.25 inches.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be cloudy tonight, and it will be mild with lows near 47°. Winds will be from the NE at 6-12 mph from the NW.
Tuesday will bring more clouds with some spotty passing showers. Rain is more likely north of a line from Easton to Dover. Look for afternoon temps. near 58 degrees with an east wind under 12 mph. We may see some patchy light rain Tuesday night with heavier showers over northern Delmarva as a cold front approaches. Look for lows near 48 degrees by by daybreak Wednesday.
Wednesday will turn breezy and warmer ahead of a cold front. Showers and some heavier thunder showers are likely in the afternoon hours. Rainfall may exceed an inch in some areas, especially from Dover to Easton and northward. Look for afternoon temps. near 63 degrees with a south wind at 15-20 mph by afternoon. Skies will clear some Wednesday night with lows near 40 degrees by sunrise Thursday.
In the long range: Clouds will clear some Thursday with cooler air arriving on a gusty NW breeze. Look for temps. in the mid 50's during the afternoon. Friday looks partly sunny and cool with PM temps. Near 52°. Saturday looks cool, with clouds and some sun, but more sunshine is expected Sunday. Look for temps. in the mid to upper 50's for afternoon highest temps. Monday looks sunny and it will turn milder with a high near 63°.
The average low for today is 40° and the high is 61°.