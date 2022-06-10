Forecast updated on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 4:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds and more humid. Low 62°. Wind: SW 3-8 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers. High 79-80° inland with temps. around 72° near the beaches. Wind: S 4-11 mph
Saturday Night: Cloudy with showers likely late. More humid. Low 64°. Wind: S 1-7 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy PM with scattered showers and some thundershowers. High 78-81° inland with temps. around 72° near the beaches. Wind: S 5-12 mph but SE on the beaches in the afternoon.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will increase tonight as a low pressure trough approaches Delmarva. Look for low temps. around 62° with spotty showers about late.
Saturday looks mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few passing thunderstorms in the area. The clouds will hold temperatures down to the upper 70's or 80 degrees with temperatures near 71° on the beaches. Showers are more likely Saturday night and into early Sunday as well.
Sunday looks cloudy with showers and some periods of rain likely in the morning. There may be some clearing in the afternoon, but it will be slow. Afternoon high temps. will reach the upper 70's to low 80's with a south wind at 5-10 mph. The beaches will be cooler with temps. near 72 degrees for most of the day. Rainfall may exceed .30 inches Sunday.
In the long-range, Monday looks sunny and very warm, with temps. Near 89-80 degrees ahead of a weak cool front. Tuesday through Wednesday will be warm, but not hot. Look for mainly dry weather, but it will be rather humid. A cool front will bring rain and thunder Friday. Look for afternoon temps. in the mid 80's from Tuesday through Friday. The weekend will probably be a bit cooler.
The average high for today is 81 degrees with an average low of 61 degrees.