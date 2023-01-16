Forecast updated on Martin Luther King Day, January 16, 2023, at 4:55 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clouds return after 11 PM. Low 32-33°. Winds: SW 3-8 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with spotty showers about. Mild. High 51-52°. Winds: SW 7-14 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a few showers about early. Some clearing late. Low 41°. Winds: SW 6-10 mph.
Wednesday: Morning clouds then mostly sunny PM. High 58-60°. Winds: W 7-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
After a cold weekend, today was a little milder as a weak high pressure ridge passes over the area. A low pressure system is developing in Iowa with a cold front from it extending into Oklahoma. This storm system will pass through Delmarva Tuesday and Tuesday night but the low pressure itself will be well to our north so little rain is expected and the air behind it is not that cold.
Clouds will increase tonight with lows near 32 before sunrise. Tuesday looks cloudy with spotty showers and a light SW breeze. Rainfall amounts will be under a tenth of an inch for most spots. Clouds will linger Tuesday night with lows near 41 and a SW wind will continue at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday looks partly to mostly sunny behind the weak cool front and it will actually warm up with a down slope west wind bringing temps. near 60 degrees! It will be colder though, near the Chesapeake Bay. The beaches will be mild too with a west wind holding the cold ocean air offshore.
In the longer range: Rain will return Thursday with a stronger storm system. The rainfall will be over .25 inches and it will be a mild and breezy day with temps. near 60 degrees. Friday will be dry with some sun and still mild with temps. In the 50's. Saturday will be partly cloudy but rain may return on Sunday. High temps. Saturday will be near 48° but climb into the mid 50's Sunday and Monday.
The average low for mid January is 28°, with a high temp. of 45°.