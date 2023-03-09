Forecast updated on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 3:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A low pressure system will bring back clouds and some light rain on Friday, and Friday night. As the low deepens Saturday in the Atlantic, winds will become quite gusty and it will stay gray and chilly. More rain will arrive with another low pressure system Monday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 32-34°. Winds: N 0-5 mph.
Friday: Increasing clouds early, with showers developing PM. High 50-51°. Wind: S 8-17 mph.
Friday Night: Cloudy with showers likely. Breezy and cold. Rainfall totals from .10 to .25 inches. Low 36°. Winds: W 10-16 mph.
Saturday: Showers early then mainly cloudy, chilly and windy. High 46-47°. Wind: NW 11-22 mph. Wind gusts to over 34 mph in open areas and on the beaches.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be mainly clear, with light winds and lows in the lower 30's by daybreak. Clouds will increase toward sunrise as a low pressure system approaches the area.
Clouds will lower early Friday with showers developing in the afternoon and continuing into the evening. Winds will increase from the southeast at 9-17 mph by afternoon and become gusty. Friday evening looks wet and blustery, with rainfall amounts of around a quarter of an inch or less.
Showers will taper off Saturday morning but the clouds will linger for much of the day. It will turn windy, and chilly with temps. only reaching the mid 40's in the afternoon. Skies will clear some late Saturday evening with breezy conditions. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20's by sunrise Sunday. Wind gusts will exceed 32 mph Saturday and Gale Warnings are possible for areas waters.
In the longer range: We should see some limited sunshine Sunday, but rain will return with low clouds Sunday evening into early Monday. It will turn windy Monday night into Tuesday with wind gusts to over 34 mph across the area. Afternoon high temps, will stay in the mid to upper 40's Saturday and Sunday with low 50's Monday.
Tuesday looks sunny, windy, and chilly with afternoon high temps. only in the mid 40's and it will stay as chilly Wednesday/Thursday with a freeze early.
The average low for early March is 33°, with a high temp. of 53°.