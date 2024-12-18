Forecast Updated on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible toward evening. Highs: 55-63. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: A chance of a few showers and storms to start the night before things clear out overnight. It will be partly cloudy by morning and windy. Lows: 35-43. Winds: SW-NW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Turing mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 45-50. Winds: NW-N 10-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 28-38. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few flurries / snow showers at night as a blast of Arctic air arrives. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NE-N 5-25+ mph.
Saturday: A few flurries possible to start the day. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 36-43. Winds: N-NW 10-25+ mph.
As we wake up this morning we are dealing with some fog across the region. On average, the fog is not too bad at the moment. There are pockets where the fog has become dense…so, be mindful of this as you head to work and school early this Wednesday. A warm front will sneak across during the morning hours and could produce a few sprinkles here or there as the wind turns back south to southwest and picks up in the afternoon as temperatures soar again into the 60s for highs. Another front brings the chance of some scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder late Wednesday evening and Wednesday night into early on Thursday. This will not amount to a lot of rain with most places picking up on about 0.10” of rain. The story is the wind shift that occurs behind the front and the first surge of cold air pushing into the area.
This front will unlock the cold air from the Arctic again and will lead to much cooler temperatures for late week and the weekend. Temperatures fall through the 40s for highs on Friday and into the 30s for Saturday and Sunday. Watching a little wave of energy that will swing across on Friday night / Saturday morning as there are indications this could bring enough moisture from the Great Lakes to provide us with some flurries or even a couple snow showers for Friday night and early on Saturday. Just the festive kind of snow…shouldn’t accumulate at all in the WBOC viewing area as temperatures will be in the 40s during the event.
Much colder air settles into next week with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for highs on Monday and Christmas Eve. Things look to warm up a bit for Christmas and the start of Hanukkah with temperatures near 50.