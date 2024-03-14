Forecast updated on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 3:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Nearly perfect spring weather will continue tonight, and it will be very mild for mid-March. A weak front will approach with some clouds and showers later Friday, but it will stay very mild. The weekend will be cooler but still 5-10 degrees above the average for mid-March! A stronger cold front will arrive Monday with below normal temperatures returning next week.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair and mild. Low 53°. Wind: S 6-13 mph.
Friday: Increasing clouds with some evening showers likely. Very mild and breezy. High 75°. Beaches 75°. Wind: SW 9-18 mph.
Friday Night: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler late. Low 46°. Wind: N 5-13 mph.
Saturday: Mainly sunny and not as warm. High 60-62°. Beaches 51°. Wind: NE 1-7 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mostly clear tonight, and it will be very mild with a breeze all night. Look for lows near 53 degrees by sunrise. This is near the average high temp. for mid-March. Winds will be S at 6-12 mph.
Friday will stay very mild with highs temps. reaching 72-74 degrees or a little higher. Winds will be from the southwest at 12-18 mph and the afternoon will feel quite breezy. Look for increasing clouds during the day and there will be some passing showers Friday evening into early Saturday as a weak cool front passes through Delmarva.
Saturday will be cooler behind a weak front but still mild for March as afternoon temperatures reach the low 60's. Winds will be from the northwest turning to the north at 2-8 mph. It will be much cooler on the beaches, with a light NE wind in the afternoon, and temperatures will be in the low 50's at best. Look for partly cloudy skies Saturday night with lows near 44 by daybreak Sunday.
In the long range: Sunday will be partly cloudy with a breeze increasing from the south. Temperatures will still be mild and most spots will reach the mid 60's. It will be cooler on the beaches with temps. mainly in the mid 50's right on the water. A stronger cold front will bring the temps. down to the low 50's Monday with a chilly NW wind.
The cold front will bring very chilly air back to the area on Tuesday with lows near 31° and high temps. only around 48°. Wednesday looks dry and chilly with a high near 50°,and we will be in the mid 50's with increasing cloud on Thursday.
The average low for today is 35° and the high is 55°.