Forecast updated on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We will see warm and humid weather through the weekend but an approaching upper level trough will keep us unstable and we will see some showers and thundershowers about. Some showers may develop even late at night. A widespread heat wave will spread from the desert southwest into the deep south next week.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair, and muggy. Risk of some storms late. Low 73-75° Wind: S 4-11 mph.
Friday: Hot and muggy, High 88° inland and 84° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 80°. Scattered showers and a few heavier thunderstorms developing. Rain chance over 50%. Wind: S 8-16 mph. Winds on the coast S/SE 12-20 mph PM.
Friday Night: Evening showers about then fair late. Quite muggy. Low 73-74° Wind: S 7-12 mph.
Saturday: Warm and very muggy, High 89° inland and 83° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 82°. PM thunderstorms developing with the rain chance over 50%. Wind: S 8-16 mph. Winds on the coast S/SE 12-20 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
A warm and muggy night is on the way with perhaps some showers or a thunderstorm by sunrise. It will turn much more humid,with lows near 74-75° by daybreak.
Friday will be warm and muggy but there will be mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms around. Some of the storms may have very heavy rainfall with gusty winds. Look for afternoon temps. near 88°. Winds will be south at 8-16 mph. A sea breeze will turn the winds to the south on the coast with temps. falling to around 82 degrees in the afternoon. The risk of rainfall is over 50% at any one spot Friday.
Saturday will be much the same and there will be scattered showers and a few heavy thunderstorms around. Look for afternoon temps. near 89°. Winds will be south at 9-18 mph. A sea breeze will turn the winds to the south on the coast with temps. falling to around 82 degrees in the afternoon. The risk of rainfall is around 40% at any one spot Friday.
In the long range: Sunday looks hot and humid with scattered PM storms about. Afternoon temps. will reach 89-91° with a heat index near 95. Some storms may be heavy Sunday afternoon but not everyone will see rain. We will see only some isolated thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday as well with temps. from 90-93° and muggy conditions. It will stay hot and humid through Wednesday and Thursday of next week as well, with some mainly isolated afternoon storms around.
The average low for mid July is 69°, with a high temp. of 88°.