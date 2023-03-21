Forecast updated on Tuesday, March 21 2023, at 5:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Clouds will lower ahead of a series of weak storm systems that will cross the area for the next several days. Some light rain is possible but rainfall totals will be low. Milder weather will linger into the weekend, but a weak cool front will pass Friday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: High clouds, and not as cold. Low 34-36°. Winds: S 2-7 mph.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds and milder. Spotty showers about PM. High 62°. Wind: S 7-16 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, and mild. Light winds. Low 48°. Winds: SW 4-10 mph.
Thursday: Increasing clouds, breezy and milder. Showers about PM. High 70°. Wind: S 11-20 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be partly cloudy and not as cold with light south winds. Look for lows in the mid 30's in most spots, but some patchy frost is possible in cold spots.
Wednesday will start with high clouds, but the clouds will increase and we may see some spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. Any rainfall will be quite light, but there will be a south breeze in the afternoon with temps. In the low 60's. Clouds will linger Wednesday night with lows in the upper 40's.
Thursday will turn rather cloudy with some showers in the afternoon and evening. Rainfall is more likely over the northern half of Delmarva, and any rainfall will be quite light. The temps. will warm to near 70 degrees, with a nice south breeze in the afternoon.
In the longer range: Friday looks very mild and breezy with high temps. In the mid 70's. There will be some showers, with rain showers lingering into Saturday. A weak cool front will pass Friday but it will dissipate Saturday. Look for Saturday afternoon temps. from 69-70°.
Sunday looks partly to mostly sunny, and it will be mild with temps in the mid 60's. Monday looks cloudy with temps. In the low 60's. Tuesday looks cooler with temps. near 58-60 in the afternoon. Rain is likely at times on Monday and Tuesday. There is rather high uncertainty today in the long range forecast.
The average low for mid-March is 36°, with a high temp. of 56°.