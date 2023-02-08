Forecast updated on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and milder. Low 38-40°. Winds: E 13-8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some very spotty Showers. Mild and Breezy PM. High 65°. Winds: S 12-21 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy and milder. Spotty showers about. Low 52°. Winds: SW 8-13 mph.
Friday: Variable cloudiness with spotty PM Showers. Mild and Breezy PM. High 64°. Winds: W 11-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be cool tonight with increasing clouds as temps. fall to the upper 30's by daybreak. Winds will be light from the SE with high clouds.
Thursday looks mostly cloudy with some showers around, but any rain will likely be light. It will be mild with a south wind at 14-20 mph in the afternoon ahead of a weak cold front. This front will not pass the area until later Friday. Afternoon temps. will reach 63° Thursday afternoon which is 15 degrees above the average for the date!
Friday looks mostly cloudy with some passing showers around, but again, any rain will likely be light. It will be mild with a southwest wind at 14-21 mph in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. This front will not pass the area until later Friday night. Afternoon temps. will reach 65° Friday. This is over 16 degrees above the average for the date!
In the longer range: Look for low clouds Saturday with some rain poss. over south/central Delmarva. The afternoon temps. will be cooler and near 48-50°. Sunday looks cloudy with rain more likely, and it will turn chilly.
Look for lows near 33 and highs in the mid to upper 40's.
Milder weather returns Monday, as temps. return to the mid 50's in the afternoon hours. We should see temps. near 58° by Tuesday with sunshine and some high cloud. Showers return next Wednesday but it will be very mild.
The average low for early February is 28°, with a high temp. of 47°.