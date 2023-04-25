Forecast updated on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: An upper level low pressure system will drift east over Quebec and bring rather cool temperatures to Delmarva. Clouds and some rain are likely late week as a stronger low pressure system approaches the area.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Wind: SE 0-5 mph. Low 41-42°.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny early then increasing clouds later PM. High 65-66°. Wind: S 6-13 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with some spotty light showers about. SE 2-8 mph. Low 48-49°.
Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a few light showers about. High 64-66°. Wind: SE 2-10 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures across the area. Look for lows near 41-42° by sunrise.
Wednesday will be sunny, but clouds will increase later in the day, and we may see some spotty showers Wednesday night. Look for a south breeze Wednesday with afternoon temps. reaching 65-66 degrees. This is a bit below the average high for the day. Any rain Wednesday night looks to be very light.
Thursday will turn mostly cloudy with spotty light showers passing by. Temperatures will reach the mid 60's but an onshore wind flow will keep the beaches in the mid 50's all day. Rainfall will be light with many spots seeing only a trace of rain and a few hundredths of an inch in other areas. Rain will become likely later Thursday night as a low pressure system develops to our south.
In the long range: Rain is likely at times Friday into Saturday as an upper level low pressure center gets closer to the area. Look for lows near 50 and high temps. in the low to mid 60's. Showers may linger into Sunday with perhaps some clearing PM. Monday will be partly sunny with temps near 67 after morning lows near 52. We may see some showers Monday as well but the long range forecast is a bit uncertain today.
The average low for later April is 47°, with a high temp. of 69°.