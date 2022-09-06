Forecast updated on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Cloudy with lingering showers. Low 68°. Wind: NW 4-8 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Passing showers about. High 78° inland with temps. near 72° on the beaches. Wind: N 7-14 mph. Winds NE 10-17 mph PM on the beaches PM.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy with lingering showers. Low 65°. Wind: N 6-14 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Not as humid. High 80° inland with temps. near 72° on the beaches. Wind: NE 6-12 mph. Winds NE 10-14 mph PM on the beaches PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for mostly cloudy skies with some spotty showers later tonight as a cool front moves through Delmarva. It will be humid with lows in the mid/upper 60's. Winds will turn to the N at 5-12 mph late.
Clouds will linger Wednesday with scattered showers mixed with a little sunshine. Afternoon temps. will be near 78 degrees as winds increase from the NE at 10-16 mph. Winds will be higher near open water. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and it will be slightly cooler with lows near 65 degrees.
Thursday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with an onshore NE wind and lower humidity. Afternoon temps. will reach near 80 inland but stay near 73 degrees on the coast. It will turn cooler Thursday night as a drier airmass moves into the area behind the cool front.
In the long-range, Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon temps. in the low 80's and morning lows in the low 60's. This is close to the averages for early September. It will turn a little warmer Sunday with temps. near 85 and rising humidity. Monday will bring showers as another cool front approaches. Temps. Monday and Tuesday will be in the low/mid 80's.
The average high for today is 82 degrees with an average low of 63 degrees.