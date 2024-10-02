Forecast Updated on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Most folks will be dry today. Highs: 70-76. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 54-65. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 73-80. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 54-65. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 73-81. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 75-82. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
The upper-level low that has been affecting us for the last several days is finally falling apart and being pushed off the coast this morning. This will lead to a general improvement of the weather throughout the day today. We have seen the showers taper off across the area and as we work into today we should see a little more sunshine. It will also allow for warmer temperatures today, but only by a little bit with highs into the low to mid 70s. It will still be cooler at the beach since our wind continues to be off the Atlantic throughout the day.
High pressure will settle and take control of the forecast for the rest of the workweek and allow for warmer temperatures as the wind starts to turn more south and east. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be into the upper 70s and low 80s. A weak front arrives for Saturday which will bring a couple extra clouds…maybe a stray shower, but the majority of us will be dry. It will still be warm on Saturday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Sunday looks to be another great day with sunshine and temperatures up into the 70s and some low 80s.
Watching for a front to move across the area early next week with some extra clouds and maybe a shower or two on Monday into Tuesday before we dry out again with cooler air for the middle of next week.