Forecast updated on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool. Spotty showers about. Low 56. Wind: NE 6-11 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy, and milder. A few passing showers. High 73°. Beaches 58°. Winds: E 5-11 mph. Rainfall under .10 inches Friday.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy and cool. Spotty showers at times. Low 60. Wind: SE 2-6 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy with passing showers likely. Humid with scattered thundershowers possible as well. High 73-75°. Beaches 60°. Winds: SE 4-11 mph. Rainfall generally under .35 inches Saturday but some spots may see more.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring mostly cloudy skies and cool conditions will continue. It will stay breezy on the coast as the low pressure system that brought the weekend storm slowly wind down. Winds will be from the NE at 4-10 mph inland but will be higher on the coast at 9-15 mph. Look for lows near 56 degrees inland and near 54 on the coast.
Friday will be mostly cloudy, but warmer with light easterly winds. An upper level low pressure trough will bring some scattered showers to the area, but any rain will be light. Temperatures should reach the low 70's in the afternoon.
Saturday will be cloudy and humid, with temps. reaching the low/mid 70's inland and low 60's on the coast. Showers are more likely Saturday with perhaps some isolated thunderstorms about. Winds will turn to the southeast and this will bring in more humid air to the area. Some spots may see a good downpour Saturday and rainfall may exceed .35 inches under heavier showers.
In the long-range, warmer weather returns Sunday, with highs in the upper 70's and more humidity. Scattered passing showers and some afternoon thundershowers will develop Sunday and Monday as a weak cool front approaches Delmarva. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a little cooler and less humid behind the front. High temps. Tuesday/Wednesday will be in the mid 70's.
The average high for tomorrow is 73 degrees with an average low of 52 degrees.