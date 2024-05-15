Forecast updated on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 3:48 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Temperatures were cool across Delmarva today after a night of steady rain. Many spots saw close to an inch of rain with Salisbury seeing over an inch. It will stay cloudy and very breezy into Friday as moisture wraps around a low-pressure center in the Atlantic. More rain is likely later Saturday as a new storm system approaches.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, and breezy near open water. Low 57°. Beaches 58°. Wind: NW 8-17 mph.
Thursday: Mainly cloudy and very breezy PM. High 65°. Beaches 60°. Wind: N 12-22 mph. Winds on the coast north at 16-24 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly Cloudy, and breezy near open water. Low 56°. Beaches 55°. Wind: NW 8-14 mph.
Friday: Mainly cloudy. High 69-70°. Beaches 61°. Wind: E 6-10 mph. Winds on the coast E at 8-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Rain is likely tonight and there will be some heavy downpours. It will be breezy near the coast and It will be breezy near the coast tonight with a NW wind and cloudy skies. Look for lows near 57° by sunrise with winds from the north at 8-17 mph.
Thursday will be mainly cloudy with some intervals of sunshine possible over western Delmarva. We may see a few lingering rain showers around and temperatures will reach 65° in the afternoon with a north wind at 14-24 mph. It will stay cloudy Thursday night with lows near 56 degrees by daybreak Friday.
Friday looks mainly cloudy with little or no sunshine and it will be just a bit warmer. The temperatures will reach 69-70° in the afternoon with a northeast to east wind at 5-10 mph. It will stay cloudy Friday night with lows near 55 degrees by sunrise Saturday.
In the long-range: Saturday looks mostly cloudy and we will see some rain and thunder Saturday afternoon and into the night. High temps. Saturday will be near 66° and in the upper 60's Sunday. Look for lows in the mid to upper 50's Saturday through Monday. Sunshine should return Monday with temps. near 70 degrees.
The average low for early May is 53° and the high is 74°.