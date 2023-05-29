Forecast updated on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 5:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Clouds and showers with higher humidity will continue into Tuesday thanks to a stalled low-pressure system to our south. Warmer weather with sunshine is on the way for Thursday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy with passing light showers and drizzle at times. Low 58-59° Wind: NE 6-14 mph. Winds higher on the beaches.
Tuesday: Cloudy with passing light showers and drizzle.. Breezy and humid. High 67°. Wind: NE 9-18 mph. Cooler beaches with winds NE 12-20 mph and temps. near 64°.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy and humid, with showers about. Any rainfall will be light. Low 57° Wind: NE 6-14 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with some spotty passing showers. High 73°. Wind: NE 6-12 mph. Cooler beaches with winds NE 8-15 mph and temps. near 65°.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for cloudy skies with spotty showers and drizzle tonight with lows in the upper 50's by daybreak. It will be quite humid but rainfall in most areas will be under 0.25 inches. Higher amounts are possible under some passing heavy showers. Winds will be from the northeast and it will be breezy on the coast.
Clouds will linger Tuesday as the surface low weakens and drifts eastward into the Atlantic. We will still see some passing showers and it will stay breezy. Afternoon temps. will nudge 67-70 degrees. The onshore wind flow will keep the beaches in the mid 60's with NE winds at 12-22 mph. Clouds and humidity will linger into the evening with drizzle on the coast and perhaps inland as well.
Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy, but the winds will diminish and there may be some breaks of sunshine as the low-pressure system moves into the Atlantic and weakens. Rainfall will be very light and many spots may just see some drizzle. Afternoon temps. will nudge 73 degrees, with light NE winds. The onshore wind flow will keep the beaches in the mid 60's with east to northeast winds at 8-16 mph.
In the long range: Skies will clear some Thursday and it will be warmer with temps. in the upper 70's. Friday looks balmy and humid with afternoon temps. around 82 degrees, but it will cool down slightly Saturday and Sunday with high temps. in the mid to upper 70's. Morning lows from Thursday into Saturday will be around 60 degrees.
The average low for early May is 57°, with a high temp. of 77°.