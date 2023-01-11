Forecast updated on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Spotty showers about late. Low 37-38°. Winds: E 3-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and milder. Breezy PM. High 59-60°. Winds: S 6-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy and milder. Passing showers likely. Low 52°. Winds: S 11-22 mph.
Friday: Showers early then clearing and windy. High 55°am. Temps. falling to the upper 40's PM. Winds: SW/W 14-24 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for increasing clouds tonight with a light east wind developing. It will not be as cold with lows near 37-38° and near 40 on the coast. Clouds will lower in the evening with temps. in the low 40's.
Look for cloudy skies Thursday as a cold front approaches. Winds will become breezy from the south with temperatures climbing to around 57-60 degrees by mid-afternoon! Rain showers will move into the area Thursday evening. Rain showers are likely Thursday night into early Friday as a cold front passes.
Rainfall late Thursday and early Friday looks light with most spots seeing around 0.2 inches of rain. We should see afternoon temps. in the mid 50's Friday as skies clear slowly behind the front. It will turn colder Friday night with lows in the low 30's by sunrise Saturday.
In the longer range: Saturday looks dry and chilly with lows near 30° and temps. reaching only the low 40's in the afternoon. Sunday looks clear and chilly as well, with lows near 25° and highs near 45°. Monday will be a little milder with temps. near 50 degrees in the afternoon.
Clouds will increase Tuesday with some showers possible. Temps. will be mild with afternoon high temps. near 52°. Wednesday looks partly cloudy and milder still with a high near 57 degrees. This is 10 degrees above the average for mid January.