Forecast updated on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 40-42° inland to 47° on the coast.. Wind: S 0-5 mph.
Thursday: PartlySunny and milder. Breezy PM. High 66°. Wind: S 7-16 mph. Beaches 57°.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and not as cool. Low 50° inland to 53° on the coast.. Wind: SW 3-10 mph.
Friday: MostlySunny and milder. Breezy PM. High 74°. Wind: N 6-14 mph. Beaches 55°.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly with a lows near 40 degrees by sunrise. Winds will be from the south at1-4 mph.
Thursday looks breezy and a little milder with partly sunny skies and afternoon temps. near 66 degrees. A south breeze will increase to 11-16 mph by afternoon as a return flow develops on the back side of the high pressure center. The beaches will have enough of an onshore flow to stay in the mid to upper 50's all afternoon.
Friday looks milder still, but a cool front will bring a north wind by afternoon at 10-14 mph. Look for highest temps. around 74 degrees Friday afternoon but the beaches will stay in the low 50's. We should see sunny skies all day Friday and cool to 51 by Saturday morning.
In the long-range, A weak cool front will pass through Friday afternoon and it will be a little cooler Saturday. Look for temperatures in the mid/upper 60's Saturday, but warming to the mid 70's Sunday. The beaches will be chilly over the weekend with a light onshore wind flow. Look for coastal temps. in the 50's both days. Monday and Tuesday look very mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 70's and a south breeze. Showers are likely Tuesday and cooler weather will arrive by Wednesday.
The average high for tomorrow is 68 degrees with an average low of 45 degrees.