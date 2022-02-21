Forecast updated on Monday, February 21, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear early, then increasing clouds late. Low 44-46. Wind: S 5-12 mph.
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, mild and breezy. Spotty showers about. High 63 but near 53 on the Maryland beaches. Wind: S 12-20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy and mild. Passing showers possible. Low 55-56. Wind: S 9-14 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. Winds increasing by midday with gusts to 24 mph PM. High 65-67°. Wind: SW 11-22+ mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will start clear and cool, but clouds will increase late as a low pressure system develops in the plains and our southerly wind flow increases. Tuesday looks mainly cloudy, but still mild, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 60's in the afternoon. Some spotty showers are possible as clouds lower but rainfall looks very light. Winds will gust to 20 mph by afternoon and it will be colder on the beaches, with winds still somewhat off the cold waters. It will turn quite mild Tuesday night with a south breeze and temperatures in the mid 50's or higher, as clouds lower, and we will see some light showers in the area.
Wednesday looks windy and very mild as a cold front approaches Delmarva. Look for spotty showers and temperatures in the mid 60's, or even a little higher. Winds will gust to 24 mph from the SW until a cold front passes in the evening. Rain amounts will not be that heavy Wednesday, with most spots seeing less than a tenth of an inch.
In the long-range, it will turn colder Thursday with rain developing behind a cold front. We will likely see a good soaking with over .25 inches of rain through the day and into the evening. Skies will clear some Friday, with temps. near 59 degrees. It will turn colder again Saturday, with rain Sunday. Some Arctic air may reach on Monday with high temps. only near freezing but the long range is uncertain today, and that forecast may change.
The average high for late February is 50 degrees with an average low of 30 degrees.