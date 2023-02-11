DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: A mix of clouds & sun. Breezy in the morning. Highs near 50°F.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Sunday: Periods of rain. Rain could be heavy at times, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Windy. Winds from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph could gust to 30 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Monday: A few showers early, then clearing. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Friday: Scattered showers. Warm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 29°F.
After an unseasonably warm end to the past work week, a weak cold front has transited Delmarva, bringing some clouds and a breeze early on this Saturday morning which has some Small Craft Advisories up for the waters around Delmarva until about lunchtime.
As the front continues to slide to the south, winds will relax a bit Saturday afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun.
Clouds increase Saturday night as a coastal low approaches from the south, making for a rather lousy Sunday.
On Sunday, showers will start before sunrise on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, and overspread Delmarva during the morning hours. There is a chance of some wintry mix in the morning, especially on the Midshore and in Delaware as rain falls through a dry layer of air near the ground, causing the rain to evaporate and cool the air.
Significant winter weather is not expected as any precipitation will be all rain by midday Sunday. Periods of rain on-and-off through Sunday afternoon and evening will bring about one to two inches of rain fall that could cause some flooding in poorly drained and low lying areas. Winds will also become quite gusty from the northeast, with gusts over 30 mph possible over land, and up to 50 mph possible over the water.
The low pulls away Sunday night with a few showers lingering into Monday morning before skies turn mostly sunny by Monday afternoon.
High pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic region for the first half of the work week, with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures in the mid 50s through Wednesday.
Then a weak cold front will bring clouds and a chance of showers Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of the next weather-maker, which will be a potent cold front around Friday.
Temperatures late week will also be unseasonably warm, with highs Wednesday through Friday well into the 60s.
The long-term outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation close to or slightly above normal into late February.