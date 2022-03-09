Forecast updated on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low 35. Wind: N 6-12 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, and cool. High 51°. Beaches 46°. Wind: NE 4-10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 31-32. Wind: NE 1-5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 57°. Beaches 48°. Wind: SE 2-8 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Rain has tapered off across the area after a real soaking of rain this morning. Rainfall totals were over .6 inches over much of Delmarva with some spots seeing almost an inch of rain. We will see cloudy skies tonight with low temps. in the mid 30's as winds turn to the north behind a departing low pressure system
Thursday looks mostly cloudy with a light northeast wind. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 50's Thursday, but the onshore wind flow will keep the beaches in the low to mid 40's all day. Skies will clear some Thursday night with temps. dropping to the mid 30's by Friday morning.
Friday looks warmer with some sunshine and light winds. Temperatures will approach 57-58 degrees Friday afternoon with good visibility. Clouds will return with showers developing, late Friday night.
In the long-range, rain will return ahead of a cold front early Saturday. Rainfall may exceed .5 inches early Saturday and it will become windy with temperatures approaching 60 degrees. The rain may end as some wet snow flakes Saturday evening, especially over northern Delmarva, and it will turn sharply colder. Sunday looks sunny, cold, and breezy, with lows near 24 degrees and highs only in the low/mid 40's. Monday will be milder as temps. climb back into the upper 50's. Tuesday looks warmer with afternoon temps. around 62 degrees, but we may see some clouds. Wednesday looks partly cloudy and even warmer with temps. In the mid 60's.
The average high for today is 53 degrees with an average low of 33 degrees.