Forecast updated on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder. Low 66-68º. Wind: SE 1-6 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, and more humid. Warmer PM. High 80-81º inland. Wind: S 3-8 mph. Beaches: High 75º PM.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with isolated showers possible late. Low 69º. Wind: SE 2-6 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain developing PM. A few downpours of rain with thunder possible. Quite humid. High 77-79º inland. Wind: SE 5-12 mph. Beaches: High 72º with wind SE 8-13 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight looks partly to mostly cloudy and milder with light SE winds and lows near 68 degrees. Winds will be southeast winds around 1-8 mph.
Tomorrow looks mostly cloudy with warmer and more humid air arriving as winds turn to the SE off of warmer ocean temperatures. Look for afternoon temps. near 80-81 degrees which is well above the average high for later September of 76º. We might see a spotty shower or two but no real rainfall is expected. Thursday night looks humid with lows near 69 degrees. This almost 15 degrees above average.
Friday will turn cloudy with rain developing in the afternoon and evening as a surface trough approaches the region. Some downpours of rain are possible later in the day and into the evening hours. Winds will turn to the East at 6-13 mph and it will stay humid. Afternoon highest temps, will be near 78 degrees with temps. near 72º at the coast. Rain will linger into Friday night with lows near 67-68º by sunrise Saturday.
In the long-range: Showers are likely Friday night with rain amounts generally under .5 inches. Saturday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with temps. in the upper 70's. It will be less humid and a little cooler Sunday and Monday with sun and clouds. Look for highest temps. Sunday and Monday in the mid 70’s. Morning lows will drop to the low 60's Sunday and Monday morning. Tuesday looks sunny with highs near 76º after a low near 60º. It will turn slightly cooler Wednesday with a low of 58º and high temps. around 73º with lower humidity.
The average high for late September is 76 degrees with an average low of 56 degrees.