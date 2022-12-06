DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mild. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday night: Rain likely. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent, mainly in the morning.
Thursday: A mix of clouds and sun. Highs around 60°F.
Friday: Scattered showers. Cooler. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs around 50°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
Monday: Chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 52°F. Normal low: 33°F.
After a mostly sunny start to the week, things are going to turn gloomy on Delmarva as we look ahead to the rest of the week.
A boundary is setting up, stretching from the southern Great Plains to the northeast. This boundary will be the separation between cold air to the north and warm air to the south.
The boundary will slowly move north today, and Delmarva will end up on the southern, warmer side. With that boundary will come rain chances, mainly Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.
That boundary stays to our north on Wednesday, with showers lingering into the morning, before tapering off and leaving us with mostly cloudy skies by afternoon. Temperatures will run 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal, with highs in the mid 60s.
By Thursday, the boundary will sink to the south, with a chance of a few showers, along with cooler and more seasonable temperatures, with Thursday's highs only in the low to mid 50s.
The boundary will then break apart, and a low pressure system will develop from its remnants and bring more substantial rain chances for Friday.
The upcoming weekend will continue to have at least low chances of a few showers, but more notably, temperatures will become chilly, with highs on Saturday and Sunday only in the upper 40s and low 50s.