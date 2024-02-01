Forecast updated on Wednesday, February 1, 2024, at 3:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Clouds will increase tonight as a cold front approaches, and we will see some patchy light rain on Friday as the front passes. Dry and chilly air will follow the front for the weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear early then increasing clouds late. Low 36-38°. Wind: S 1-6 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. Turning breezy PM. High 48°. Wind: N 8-17 mph.
Friday Night: Clearing and colder. Low 29°. Wind: N 7-13 mph.
Saturday: Mostly clear, breezy, and chilly. High 45°. Wind: N 7-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
The skies will begin to cloud up tonight as a cold front approaches the area. Look for lows around 29-31 degrees by daybreak. The winds will be light from the south.
Friday looks mostly cloudy as a cold front passes, and we may see some very spotty showers as well. Rainfall will be under .1 inches in most areas. Winds will increase from the NW in the afternoon at 8-17 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper 40's north to low 50's over southern Delmarva. It will turn colder Friday night with lows in the upper 20's by daybreak Saturday.
Saturday looks mostly clear behind a cold front and it will be breezy and quite cool. Winds will increase from the North at 7-14 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid 40's north to upper 40's over southern Delmarva. It will be colder Saturday night with lows in the upper 20's.
In the long range: Sunday looks mainly clear with temps. reaching the upper 40's to near 50 degrees. Lows will dip into the upper 20's Sunday morning. Monday looks sunny with highs in the mid-40s, but it will be dry and likely Sunny. Tuesday will be breezy and cooler with temps. staying in the low 40's during the afternoon hours. Wednesday will be sunny, but also chilly, with the highest temps. near 45 degrees.
The average low for early February is 28°, with a high temp. of 46