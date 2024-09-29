Forecast updated on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at 8:25 AM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, with a few passing showers about. High 78º inland. Wind: NE 5-11 mph. Beaches: High 73º with wind NE 6-12 mph PM.
Tonight: Cloudy, with spotty showers possible late. Low 66º. Wind: NE 4-11 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with a few light showers about. Not quite as muggy PM. High 73º inland. Wind: E/NE 8-16 mph. Beaches: High 72º with wind NE 10-17 mph PM.
Tuesday: Periods of rain likely. Rainfall may exceed 0.3 inches. Breezy and cooler. High 71°. Wind: NE 9-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Today looks mostly sunny with only some spotty showers possible. It will stay humid, and be unseasonably warm. Winds will stay from the SE at under 8 mph. Afternoon highest temps, will be near 83-85 degrees with temps. near 75-78º at the coast.
Tonight will turn cloudy again looks mostly cloudy and mild with light SE winds and lows near 66-68 degrees. This is well above the average for this time of year. Winds will be southeast winds around 2-6 mph and some spotty showers are possible.
Sunday looks partly sunny to mostly cloudy with some spotty light showers. It will stay humid, but winds will increase some by afternoon. Winds will turn to the NE at 5-11 mph. Afternoon highest temps, will be near 78-80 degrees with temps. near 73º at the coast.
In the long-range: Showers will be more likely Monday with periods of light rain lingering into Tuesday as well. Morning lows will drop only to the mid 60's Sunday and Monday morning. Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with highs near 74º. It will turn less humid Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s and perhaps a brief shower.
Thursday looks sunny with high temps. around 72º. Thursday and we will see sunshine on Friday with highs near 75°. Lows will be in the mid 50's again by Thursday morning as a more autumn-like weather pattern develops. Sunshine and pleasant fall weather will linger into the weekend with high temps. from 76-78 degrees and lows in the mid 50's.
The average high for late September is 76 degrees with an average low of 56 degrees.