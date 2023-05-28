DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially on the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County. Breezy. Winds from the east at 10-15 mph. Highs in the upper 60s, except cooler at the coast. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday night: Scattered showers. Mild. Lows around 60°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A brief thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 77°F. Normal low: 56°F.
A pleasant Saturday has come and gone, and we have a little unsettled weather in the forecast for the next several days.
That cut-off low pressure system off the Carolina coast will continue to slowly creep to the north.
Sunday morning, some scattered showers are likely on the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County, but these should dissipate by mid to late morning. Otherwise, outdoor plans should be okay - just be prepared for a brief light shower to interrupt your plans.
On Memorial Day, again we want to emphasize that the day won't be a washout, but we'll increase the chance of showers on all of Delmarva to about 50 percent. Some of those showers could come with a rumble of thunder and a brief downpour in the afternoon and evening. It is not going to be an all-day rain event, but if you do have outdoor plans, expect that at some point during the day you will have to deal with a shower interrupting your activities.
On-and-off shower chances will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday as the low pressure system is now expected to move a little more slowly (as is typical for cut-off lows).
Then a broad area of warm high pressure will build in by Thursday...skies Thursday through Saturday will be mostly sunny with warm afternoon highs well into the 80s.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging a little below normal and precipitation slightly above normal for June 4-June 10.