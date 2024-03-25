Forecast updated on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A chilly night is on the way as an onshore NE wind slowly diminishes. We may see some coastal flooding due to the onshore wind and the full Moon. Clouds will increase as an unsettled weather pattern develops again Tuesday into Wednesday. A new low pressure system will bring rain on Thursday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 37-38°. Wind: NE 7-14 mph. Beaches stay near 47°.
Tuesday: Increasing cloud and cool. High 52°. Beaches 48°. Wind: NE 6-14 mph.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy and cool. Low 42°. Wind: E 4-7 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy and a little milder. Spotty showers late. High 59°. Beaches 54°. Wind: Light east.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight, and winds will slowly diminish from the NE. Look for lows near 37-38 degrees inland and near 43 on the coast.
Tuesday will bring increasing clouds and it will stay on the cool side with most spots seeing temps. In the low 50's at best. An onshore wind flow will continue and the beaches will stay in the mid to upper 40's with NE winds at 6-14 mph inland, and 9-17 mph on the coast. Tuesday night will be cloudy and cool with lows near 42 degrees as winds drop to under 8 mph from the east.
Wednesday will be milder with a light wind. Look for afternoon temps. near 59 degrees with with coastal areas seeing temps. near 53 degrees. Clouds will lower Wednesday with showers developing Wednesday night as a low pressure system develops to our south.
In the long range: Showers will develop Wednesday night into Thursday and rainfall may be heavy Thursday. Look for PM temps. in the mid 50's. Skies will clear Friday, with highs near 57 degrees and the weekend looks sunny and mild with afternoon temps. in the low 60's!
The average low for today is 38° and the high is 58°.