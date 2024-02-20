Forecast updated on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 3:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A dry and chilly air mass will remain over the area tonight and Wednesday, as a high pressure system settles over the Eastern Seaboard. Milder weather will arrive Thursday as a cool front approaches.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 27-28°. Wind: N 2-8 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny, and chilly. High 46-47°. Beaches 42°. Wind: NE 5-12 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear and cold. Low 28-30°. Wind: N 1-4 mph.
Thursday: Increasing clouds, milder and turning breezy. High 51-53°. Wind: S 6-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
A clear and frosty cold night is on the way thanks to a large high pressure system that has settled over the Eastern Seaboard tonight. It will be cold with lows around 27 degrees by daybreak, but a bit closer to freezing right on the beaches.. The winds will be light from the north but under 8 mph.
Wednesday will be only slightly warmer with some thin clouds. Afternoon temps. will reach 46-48°. Wednesday light will not be as cold but still chilly with lows near 28-30° and a light wind.
Thursday will be warmer with increasing clouds and a south breeze. Afternoon temps. will reach 50-51° inland but near 45° on the coast. Clouds will lower Thursday night with showers possible by daybreak Friday. Low temps. will be near 41 degrees with a south wind at 5-12 mph.
In the long range: Showers are likely by early Friday with showers ending Friday afternoon as a cold front passes. Clearing skies will follow for the weekend with cooler temps. Look for high temps. Near 55 Friday but Saturday will be sunny, windy and chilly. Look for PM temps. Saturday near 44° and and near 50 degrees Sunday. The weekend does look dry. Milder weather will arrive Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures in the 60's by Tuesday afternoon!
The average low for mid February is 30°, with a high temp. of 49°.