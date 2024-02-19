Forecast updated on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A chilly air mass will remain over the area tonight and Tuesday, as a high pressure system settles over the Eastern Seaboard with dry air and clear skies.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear with a hard freeze away from the water. Light winds from the NE. Low 26 inland to near 32 on the beaches.. Wind: N 1-6 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny but still chilly. High 45°. Wind: E 4-9 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and cold. Low 29°. Wind: NE 1-6 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny, and chilly. High 47°. Wind: E 1-5 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
A clear and frosty cold night is on th way thanks to a large high pressure system that has settled over the Eastern Seaboard tonight. It will be cold with lows around 222-26 degrees by daybreak, but a bit closer to freezing right on the beaches.. The winds will be light from the northeast but under 5 mph.
Skies will be mainly clear again Tuesday but it will stay rather chilly. Winds will be light from the East at under 10 mph. Afternoon temps. will reach 45 degrees around 2:30 PM. Tuesday night will be bnot be quite as cold but we will see a frost with around 29 degrees away from the beaches.
Wednesday will be only slightly warmer with some thin high clouds. Afternoon temps. will reach 46-48°. Wednesday light will not be as cold but still chilly with lows near 30 and a light wind.
In the long range: Clouds will increase Thursday as a old front approaches with milder temps. in the afternoon. Look for high temps. in the mid 50's and a south breeze. Showers are likely by early Friday with showers Friday as the front passes. Clearing skies will follow for the weekend with cooler temps. Look for high temps. Near 55 Friday but only 46 Saturday and near 50 degrees Sunday. The weekend does look dry.
The average low for mid February is 30°, with a high temp. of 49°.