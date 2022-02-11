Forecast updated on Thursday, February 11, 2022, at 3:55 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and cool. Low 43°. Wind: S 7-14 mph.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy and very mild. Colder in the evening. High 63°. Wind: SW/W 7-14 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, and sharply colder. Some snow possible late. Low 35° by sunrise. Wind: N 7-14 mph.
Sunday: Cold and gray with snow showers. A heavy dusting to an inch of snow on grassy surfaces is likely. Temperatures falling to near 32 degrees by late afternoon. High 35 ° AM. Wind: N 8-17 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be clear and cool with south winds and lows near 43-45 degrees. This is well above the average for mid February. Saturday will be very mild, but cloud will increase across the area. Winds will be from the SW/W at 6-14 mph, but will turn to the NW in the evening behind a strong cold front. Look for temps. to approach or pass 63 degrees in the early afternoon Saturday. Sharply colder air will move back into the region Saturday night.
Sunday looks cold and gray with slowly falling temperatures. We will see temps. in the mid 30's early falling to near freezing by later in the day, and there will be some snow early Sunday, and up until midday. A heavy dusting of snow is possible over the Mid-shore with and inch or so from Dover northward. The roads will just be wet, so no travel issues are expected.
In the long-range, temperatures will fall as skies clear Sunday night, with a hard freeze of 20 degrees by sunrise. Monday will be quite cold with temps. not likely passing freezing! Cold weather will linger into Tuesday as well with afternoon temperatures in the low 40's at best. It will turn warmer again by Wednesday/Thursday, with afternoon temps. near 60 by Thursday afternoon. Rain is likely Thursday night into Friday as a cold front passes.
The average high for early February is 47 degrees with an average low of 29 degrees.