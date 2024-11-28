DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Clear and cool. Windy. Winds from the northwest could gust to 25 mph or more. Lows in the low to mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the low 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and chilly. Breezy. Highs in the low 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Breezy. Highs around 40°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the low 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 55°F. Normal low: 35°F.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Our windy rainstorm from this morning has moved offshore, and cooler and drier air has moved onto Delmarva.
High pressure will build into the Mid-Atlantic on Friday, bringing mostly sunny skies and seasonably cool temperatures in the low 50s. A pressure gradient between the high and the departing storm will cause breezy conditions, with winds from the west-nothwest.
A dry cold front will swing over Delmarva late on Friday, and with it will come a blast of arctic air, leading to a stretch of several days with temperatures well below normal.
The front will kick up some more wind, so be prepared for cold and blustery conditions on Saturday.
A weak disturbance in the westerly flow will bring some more clouds to Delmarva on Sunday, but we'll maintain dry and cold conditions. I don't want to rule out a few snow flurries north, but nothing that will cause any travel troubles.
Mostly sunny skies return Monday and temperatures are expected to remain chilly through most of next week.
We're watching the possibility of a disturbance that could bring some snow flurries to Delmarva next Thursday, but watch this space over the next week; that's a week away and confidence is low at this time.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely below normal and precipitation below normal between December 5 and December 11.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.