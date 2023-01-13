Forecast updated on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and colder. Windy. Low 31°. Winds: N 12-28 mph. Winds gusting to over 32 mph near open water.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold. High 41-42°. Winds: N 14-24 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, windy, and colder. Windy. Low 27°. Winds: N 14-26 mph. Winds gusting to over 34 mph near open water.
Sunday: Morning clouds then mostly sunny PM, windy, and cold. High 44°. Winds: N 14-26 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
A cold front passed through Delmarva this morning and much cooler air is now returning to the area. A developing low pressure in the Atlantic will keep clouds around with gusty winds tonight through Saturday but we will see some partial clearing.
Saturday will be dry and quite chilly with a gusty north wind. Afternoon temps. will only reach to around 40° in the afternoon. A hard freeze is likely Saturday night and it may stay quite windy, especially near the coast. Lows will dip into the mid 20's by sunrise Sunday. Winds on Saturday may gust to over 28 mph and even higher on the coast.
Sunday will be dry and cold, with a gusty north wind. High pressure will build in from the west and temps. will only reach the low to mid 40's in the afternoon. Lows will dip into the mid 20's by sunrise Monday. Winds on Sunday may gust to over 25 mph and even higher on the coast.
In the longer range: Monday will be a little milder with temps. near 50 degrees in the afternoon. Clouds will increase Tuesday with some light showers possible. Temps. will be mild with afternoon high temps. near 54°. Wednesday looks partly cloudy and milder still with a high near 58-59°. This is over 10 degrees above the average for mid January. Rain seems likely with a new storm system Thursday, but it will be mild.
The average low for early January is 28°, with a high temp. of 46°.