DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Increasing clouds and mild. Lows in the mid 40s.
Tuesday: Scattered showers in the morning and midday, then clearing. Windy, with southwest winds shifting to the northwest gusting to 25 mph or more. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Thanksgiving Day: Periods of rain. Highs near 60°F. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Friday: Lingering showers in the morning, then clearing and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the low 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 55°F. Normal low: 36°F.
It's an abbreviated work week this week, but nevertheless still a busy week for many with the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday.
High pressure slides off to our east Monday night, with southwesterly winds ushering in more humidity, which will lead to increasing clouds Monday night ahead of a cold front that will swing across Delmarva on Tuesday.
Expect scattered showers Tuesday morning ahead of the cold front. Rainfall amounts won't be too much, maybe up to one tenth of an inch. The front will clear by midday and gusty winds will quickly shift from southwest to northwest, and skies will clear in the afternoon.
Seasonable high pressure briefly builds in for mid-week. Skies Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures reaching the mid 50s. Wednesday will be one of the best travel days this week weather-wise.
A low pressure system will approach Delmarva early Thanksgiving Day, and with it will come periods of rain. While exact rainfall amounts are still uncertain, confidence is high that this will be a substantial rain event, with at least ½" of rain expected.
Some longer-range guidance is suggesting a secondary low will spin up behind the primary low, and could continue substantial rain through Friday, although confidence is low at this time.
Either way, Thanksgiving Day is shaping up to be wet.
In the wake of wet weather on Thanksgiving, an upper trough will dig into the eastern United States, and as we close out the month of November and welcome in December, we're looking at our first extended period of unseasonably cold temperatures we've seen in a long time. Prepare for afternoon highs only in the 40s, and overnight lows in the 20s.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely below normal and precipitation below normal between December 2 and December 8.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.