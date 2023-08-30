Forecast Updated on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers / storms possible. Highs: 80-86. Winds: N-NW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and bands of heavy rain south. Lows: 64-74. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and bands of rain across southern Delmarva possible. Windy. Highs: 72-78. Winds: NE 15-40+ mph.
Thursday Night: Turning mostly clear. Breezy. Lows: 60-68. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Sunny and breezy early in the day. Highs: 72-78. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Sunny! Highs: 78-84. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
A cold front arrives today and will bring with it the chance of some scattered showers and storms in the middle of the day. At this point, we are not forecasting that everyone will see rain ( a lot like yesterday ), but just have the rain gear handy later today. Temperatures will climb up into the 80s this afternoon inland with some cooler temperatures at the beach as the wind begins to pick up off the Atlantic later this afternoon and this evening. The front clears us overnight tonight and will act as support for us. As it does clear us, some of the moisture from Idalia will be collected by the front and thrown our way and could make things a bit dreary the farther south you go on Delmarva tomorrow. We may even have to deal with a little bit of the rain bands from the storm, but it isn’t a slam dunk chance for rain. Heavier rain will move across Hampton Roads tomorrow, so be aware of that if you have plans to travel south for any reason tomorrow.
Franklin has started out to sea and will still have high rip current threats through Thursday. This storm will not make any landfall as it travels away from the lower 48 and heads into the northern Atlantic. We will also watch the Gulf of Mexico as Idalia makes landfall later this morning along the Big Bend of Florida as a monster category 4 storm. Our impacts from Idalia will be the possibility of rain for southern Delmarva tomorrow, windy conditions during the day on Thursday and a higher rip current threat through the long holiday weekend on the Atlantic beaches.
A big ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast on Friday and will stick around for a few days and will actually crank up the heat and humidity heading into the Labor Day weekend.